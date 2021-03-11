Fencer Bhavani defends Commonwealth C’ship title

London, August 10
India’s Bhavani Devi won gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Fencing Championship here today.
The 42nd-ranked fencer defeated the second-seeded Australian Veronika Vasileva 15-10 in the senior women’s sabre individual category final to successfully defend her title.
Since becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, the Chennai-born Bhavani has enjoyed a steady rise in the sport.
The year began with the World Cup in Istanbul in which she finished 23rd after missing out a spot in the last-32 stage. Thereafter, Bhavani’s World Championship campaign in Cairo in July ended in the second round. The Commonwealth Fencing Championship is her 10th international tournament this year. Speaking after her win, Bhavani said: “It was a tough final and I am glad I could add another gold medal for India this year. It has been a great journey for me this year and I would like to continue this momentum for the upcoming tournaments. The support back home has been great for me throughout.”
