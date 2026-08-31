Fencing Association of India announces 20-member squad for Asian Games 2026

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Fencing Association of India (FAI) today officially announced the national squad selected to represent India at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

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Following the squad announcement, all selected athletes will assemble at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala for a national preparatory camp starting from September 1 to September 15, before departing directly for Aichi-Nagoya on 16th September for their final pre-competition acclimatisation.

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The contingent was finalised by the official FAI selection committee based on national rankings and performances across major 2026 international competitions, strictly including the Asian Senior Fencing Championships, the World Fencing Championships, and the Commonwealth Fencing Championships. India's campaign is bolstered by the return of pioneer fencer CA Bhavani Devi, who headlines the women's sabre squad after returning to competitive action following a two-month layoff from the piste--having competed exclusively at the Asian Senior Fencing Championships earlier this year.

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The squad features strong momentum across all weapon categories following a landmark year on the international circuit. In Epee, Taniksha Khatri and Prachi anchor the women's contingent after their standout gold and bronze medal performances at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships. Karan Singh Gurjar's gold-medal-winning run in Men's Sabre at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships strengthens India's podium prospects in the discipline, while Tejas Patil earns his place in Men's Foil following a historic bronze medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships--marking the first time an Indian fencer has clinched a senior medal in the Foil category at the competition.

Indian Fencing Squad:

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Foil

Men:

1. Sachin

2. Sanasam Hemash Singh

3. Aditya

4. Tejas Manoj Patil

Women:

1. Joys Ashitha Stalinraj

2. Naorem Mina Devi

3. Kanupriya Chawla

4. Sonia Devi Waikhom

Epee

Women:

1. Taniksha Khatri

2. Prachi Lohan

3. Mitva Chaudhari

4. Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer

Sabre

Men:

1. Karan Singh

2. Gisho Nidhi KP

3. Lakshay Badser

4. Vishal Thapar

Women:

1. Bhavani Devi CA

2. Shreya Gupta

3. Jefarlin JS

4. Shruti Joshi

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, expressed high confidence in the contingent's preparation and potential: "Our fencers have demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience on the international stage over the past few years. The selection of this squad reflects our absolute best talent across all three disciplines--foil, epee, and sabre. Bhavani Devi's return alongside historic international performances by Tejas Patil, Taniksha Khatri, Prachi, and Karan Singh Gurjar makes this one of the strongest Indian fencing contingents ever assembled. The preparatory camp at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala starting tomorrow is designed to sharpen their skills, build tactical endurance, and forge strong team chemistry before they embark on their journey to Aichi-Nagoya on 16th September. We are fully committed to providing our athletes with world-class support, and we are confident they will make the nation proud at the Asian Games."

The Fencing Association of India extends its gratitude to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) for their continuous support in facilitating the preparatory camp and backing the national fencing programme. (ANI)

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