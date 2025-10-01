Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship marks 30 years

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship celebrated its 30th year with the unveiling of a special 30:LOVE installation showcasing 30 years of partnership of DCM Shriram & Indian Tennis.

The installation was unveiled by Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman & Managing Director of DCM Shriram Ltd., and Saket Jain, Business Head of Fenesta Building Systems. The occasion marked three decades of nurturing India's young tennis talent, according to a release from the Fenesta Open.

Speaking at the occasion, Shriram said, "We started this tournament 30 years ago, it kept growing, and we saw the passion and interest of the players, parents, and the sports community. We wanted to create a forum for budding youngsters to showcase their talent, compete in an organised manner, and build their strength to play at national and international levels. The real inspiration has always been the players, their effort, passion, and heart have uplifted the game, and it is encouraging to see so many youngsters go on to achieve success nationally and internationally."

Encouraging young players, he added, "Taking up any sport is a great thing for youngsters. It builds focus, attention, and the drive to compete and strive for perfection. Life itself is competition, and my advice to youngsters is to put their heart and soul into the game if they have the passion for it. Winning and losing are both part of the journey, but with effort your quality of play goes up, and you make yourself and your family proud, that I believe, is the most important."

Over the past three decades, the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, held under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), has emerged as the largest domestic championship for young tennis players across India. The tournament has consistently showcased the spirit of dedication, hard work, and passion, providing young athletes with the opportunity to hone their skills and prepare for their global ambitions. (ANI)

