Festival of fitness returns as 79th Fit India Sundays on Cycle brings out message of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A cycling event happening amidst the backdrop of a community fitness carnival has been the hallmark of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle since its start in December 2024.

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On Sunday, the 79th edition of this landmark initiative, started by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, themed around the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (NMBA), transformed the national capital into a celebration of healthy living, active lifestyles and positive choices.

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Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the Fit India Movement, the morning's celebrations were highlighted by a 5-km cycling rally, with participants pedalling together to reinforce the message that sport and fitness remain among the strongest tools to steer society, particularly the youth, towards healthier lifestyles and away from substance abuse.

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Over 800 participants joined in to make the Sports Authority of India campus at the iconic Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Complex, said a release.

A defining moment of the morning came when children, youth, senior citizens, cyclists and fitness enthusiasts stood together to take the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' pledge given by the Department of Social Justice, reaffirming their commitment to lead healthy, addiction-free lives, and a drug-free India.

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Fitness Model and Fit India Ambassador Kiran Chhillar was felicitated during the programme, who called upon citizens to make fitness a lifelong commitment. "Fit India Sundays on Cycle has always given out the message of leading a healthy lifestyle. We should abide by thus and make positive health our way of life. Let us make fitness our motto and carry this message into every family," the Haryana based model said.

One of another key highlights of the morning was the presence of the Yoga Zone, jointly facilitated by Yogasana Bharat and the Ministry of AYUSH, which witnessed grandparents performing Omkara chanting alongside children and experiencing guided yoga sessions for the first time, creating a heartwarming picture of generations embracing wellness together.

The event reflected how Fit India Sundays on Cycle has evolved beyond a weekly cycling programme into a vibrant family fitness destination. Throughout the venue, families, students and fitness enthusiasts clicked photographs at dedicated selfie booths, making the morning as memorable as it was healthy.

Children rolled giant dice over life-sized Snake and Ladders boards, senior citizens perfected yoga postures beside youngsters, badminton rallies gathered pace, while spirited games of tug-of-war, carrom and chess unfolded simultaneously. At another corner, energetic Zumba routines had hundreds dancing in unison, as families queued up at selfie booths to capture the morning's infectious energy.

"My children were busy playing games while my parents joined the yoga session. We rarely find a space where three generations enjoy fitness together," said Rajesh Sharma, who attended with his family. College student Ananya Verma described the venue as unlike any regular sporting event. "It felt more like a festival than an exercise programme. There was Zumba, games, music and cycling and more. Sunday morning was lit!"

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

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