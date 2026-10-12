Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Bengaluru will welcome six of Asia's leading women's basketball clubs as the city hosts the FIBA Women's Basketball League Asia 2026 from October 20 to 25, bringing elite international club competition to Indian fans.

Organised by the Karnataka State Basketball Association (KSBA) under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and supported by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, the tournament will feature the domestic league champions of China, Japan, South Korea and Chinese Taipei, Philippines, alongside Indian Railways, India's national champions, as per a release.

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"Bengaluru is honoured to host another FIBA competition. Hosting the FIBA Women's Basketball League Asia 2026 is a proud moment for Karnataka and reflects our commitment to promoting sports and providing athletes with opportunities to compete at the highest level," said G Parameshwara, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, at a press conference on Monday.

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"Bengaluru has established itself as a major sporting destination, and an international competition of this stature will further strengthen the city's position on the global sporting map. It will also provide an opportunity for our young athletes to witness world-class basketball, draw inspiration from international players and pursue their own sporting ambitions,” he said.

"We are delighted to welcome the participating teams from across Asia and look forward to a successful tournament that celebrates sporting excellence, promotes women's basketball and brings the basketball community together,” he added.

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The six teams competing in Bengaluru are Denso Iris of Japan, Cheongju KB Stars of South Korea, Sichuan Yuanda Meile of China, Akari Sparks of the Philippines, Cathay Life Tigers of Chinese Taipei and Indian Railways.

"The FIBA Women's Basketball League Asia is an important platform for bringing the best women's club teams in the region together and showcasing the growing strength of women's basketball in Asia. With six outstanding teams competing in Bengaluru, fans can look forward to a week of high- quality basketball featuring some of the finest talent from across the continent and beyond," K Govindaraj, President of FIBA Asia and Secretary of the Karnataka State Basketball Association.

"Hosting this competition in Bengaluru is also an opportunity to strengthen India's place on the Asian basketball calendar and inspire the next generation of players, particularly young women who aspire to compete at the highest level. We are delighted to welcome these teams to Karnataka and look forward to an exciting tournament that celebrates the spirit, quality and international appeal of women's basketball,” he added.

Each team will feature two import players from the United States, Australia and Europe, adding further depth to a competition that promises compelling matchups throughout the six-day event.

All games will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, with two matches scheduled daily at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Indian Railways, one of the most successful teams in Indian women's basketball, will take on the continent's leading clubs with home support behind them.

As India's national champions, Railways will have the opportunity to test themselves against some of Asia's strongest teams while giving local fans a side to rally behind on the international stage.

With six clubs, international stars and continental honours at stake, Bengaluru is set for six days of top-level women's basketball. The stage is set. The teams are coming. Now it's Bengaluru's turn to show up. (ANI)

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