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Home / Sports / FICCI announces 16th edition of TURF-Global Summit on Business of Sports &amp; India Sports Awards

FICCI announces 16th edition of TURF-Global Summit on Business of Sports & India Sports Awards

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday announced the 16th edition of TURF – Global Summit on the Business of Sports & India Sports Awards, to be held on November 20, 2026 at Federation House, New Delhi.

France will join as the Partner Country for this edition, themed ‘Powering India's Sports Economy: Partnerships, Innovation & Global Leadership’.

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A French sports delegation, including representatives of Business France, Choose Paris Region, Atout France, INSEP, Alcor Equipment and Group ABEO, will take part in the summit. The delegation will begin with an invitation-only speed networking session with Indian stakeholders and speak across sessions on the India–France sports partnership, Paris 2024 and India's Olympic ambitions, and sports technology, according to a press release from FICCI.

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Meanwhile, the opening session will feature the launch of two knowledge reports: the FICCI-WISI Knowledge Report and the FICCI-PwC Knowledge Report, titled ‘Cricket 2.0: Playing on the Front Foot’.

Speaking on the announcement, PKSV Sagar, Chairman, FICCI Sports Committee & Strategic Advisor, GMR Group, said, "France's experience of Paris 2024 offers valuable lessons for India's sporting ambitions. TURF 2026 will bring the French delegation and Indian stakeholders together to explore partnerships in high performance, infrastructure, technology and events. We are also pleased to launch the Knowledge Report on Sports, which we hope will serve as a useful reference for the industry."

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Sanjay Adesara, Co-Chair, FICCI Sports Committee & Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "Indian sport is moving from intent to execution, and the right partnerships will be key to that shift. TURF 2026 offers a platform for Indian and French stakeholders to exchange ideas and build collaborations that last well beyond the summit."

TURF has grown into one of India's leading platforms on the business of sports, bringing together policymakers, athletes, investors, brands and innovators. The summit will conclude with the India Sports Awards, honouring excellence in sports business leadership, which will be held in the evening, followed by a gala networking dinner. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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