DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / FIDE World Cup 2025: GM Javokhir Sindarov, GM Wei Yi seal Candidates Spot after winning respective semifinals

FIDE World Cup 2025: GM Javokhir Sindarov, GM Wei Yi seal Candidates Spot after winning respective semifinals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:40 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uzbekistan's GM Javokhir Sindarov and GM Wei Yi of China will be facing off in the finals of the FIDE World Cup 2025 after they won their respective semifinals via the tiebreak and also confirmed their Candidates Spot here on Sunday, as per a release from FIDE.

Advertisement

Both the classical games in the two semifinals had ended in a draw and this meant that the rapid skills of all the players were to be tested in the tiebreak.

Advertisement

Sindarov, who had ended the dream run of GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara in the quarterfinals, put himself in the driver's seat to advance when he defeated Nodirbek Yakubboev in the first rapid game with black pieces.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old forced Nordirbek to resign after 47 moves as he almost converted his c file pawn into a queen in a rook-pawn ending. He then comfortably drew the second game with white pieces in another rook-pawn ending despite his opponent trying to push for a win for 54 moves.

In the second semi-final, Wei once again showed his command in the rapid games as he drew the first game with black pieces and then defeated GM Andrey Esipenko in 57 moves with white pieces.

Advertisement

Wei, the highest ranked player left in the tournament, was clearly in trouble after move 55 as Esipenko had two more pawns than him in a rook-knight endgame but the Russian Grandmaster missed defending his rook a couple of moves to gain material advantage.

Speaking about his win, Wei Yi said, "Biggest achievement of my chess career. I am very happy about it. I don't know what would be the result today but I wanted to give my best today. In the final position in the second game, my opponent blundered a rook. Otherwise, black could have played for a win and I would have to play for a draw. This is a long tournament and may be he was tired," as quoted from a release by FIDE.

While Sindarov and Wei will now play to decide who takes home the Viswanathan Anand Cup, Nodirbek and Esipenko will face-off for the third and final Candidates Spots. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts