FIDE World Cup: Praggu holds Nakamura in semifinals

Baku, August 19
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held fancied American player Fabiano Caruana to a draw in the first game of the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup here today.
The 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa waged a gritty battle against the American to share the honours in 78 moves.
Having drawn today’s encounter with black pieces, the Indian GM now has the advantage of playing with white tomorrow.
Meanwhile, world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen took a big step towards the final by beating local favorite Nijat Abasov in Game 1 of the two-game classical series.
