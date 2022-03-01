FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian teams from international football

The move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's World Cup and the women's Euro 2020 tournament

FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian teams from international football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for cameras at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. AP/PTI File photo

February 28

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year's World Cup and the women's Euro 2020 tournament.

"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," UEFA said in a statement.

"These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters," they added.

Russia were scheduled to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 and if they remain suspended at that time, they would be out of the World Cup and unable to progress to the finals in Qatar in November.

The Polish FA had said that they will refuse to play against the Russian team and the Czech Republic and Sweden, who are in the same playoff 'path', had also ruled out facing Russia.

The only way Russia could still feature in the playoffs would be a sudden improvement in the situation in Ukraine leading to a lifting of the suspension.

"Both Presidents (of the soccer bodies) hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people," UEFA said.

The organisation said a further decision would be made at a later date about the impact on the women's Euro 2022 tournament in England in July which Russia have qualified for.

The decision means that Spartak Moscow will not play their Europa League match against club RB Leipzig and so the German club will advance to the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Monday, the International Olympic Committee's executive board recommended sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events.

FIFA had been criticised on Sunday after a statement that Russia could continue to play matches albeit in neutral venues and only under the name 'Football Union of Russia'.

Although FIFA had warned the country could be excluded from competitions if the situation in Ukraine did not improve, the statement was widely criticised with the Polish FA saying the stance was "totally unacceptable".

England's Football Association then said that they would not play against Russia, a view that was backed up by a number of European federations.

Russia hosted the last World Cup in 2018 with the final held in Moscow and attended by President Vladimir Putin.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. 

#russiaukrainecrisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

3
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

4
Nation ukraine crisis

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

5
Himachal

Parwanoo-Shimla four-laning: Little progress, infra firm loses Kaithlighat-Dhalli road project

6
World

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

7
Trending

This was Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Deepika Padukone when the actor was told to get breast implants at 18 years as she entered Bollywood

8
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

9
Editorials

India's stand on Ukraine

10
World

US expands interview waiver for visa seekers

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
World

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

4 ministers to lead evacuations from Ukraine; PM chairs two ...

Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia arrives in Belarus

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

Russia has cities in its sights but progress is slow; Presid...

Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December

India’s GDP grows 5.4 pc in Q3; remains world’s fastest growing major economy

National Statistical Office in its second advance estimates ...

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

Ground situation ‘complex and fluid’, accelerating evacuatio...

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Parents demand wards' repatriation

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at Spring Fest in Patiala school

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi University