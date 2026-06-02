New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): FIFA has confirmed a record-breaking participation for the upcoming World Cup 2026, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament.

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Argentina are the reigning champions of the FIFA World Cup after winning the 2022 marquee tournament in Qatar.

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Led by legendary footballer Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated France in a thrilling final decided on penalties (4-2) after the match ended 3-3 in extra time.

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The victory marked Argentina's third World Cup title, following their previous triumphs in 1978 and 1986. Their 2022 triumph in Qatar ended a 36-year wait for the coveted trophy. Messi's leadership and outstanding performances throughout the tournament were widely credited as key factors in Argentina's historic success.

With just a few days remaining until kick-off, the latest figures underline the unprecedented scale of the competition, which will feature more teams, players and matches than any previous edition of the marquee event, as per the FIFA Website.

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Featuring 48 teams and 1,248 players set to compete across 104 matches in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the upcoming edition represents a major expansion of the global showpiece, bringing in more nations, players and fans than ever before.

The announced squads highlight both experience and new talent, with 357 players returning after previously being part of a FIFA World Cup squad. Meanwhile, 891 players are set to make their World Cup debut, underlining the mix of continuity and fresh faces at the tournament.

The age range among players also stands out, spanning more than 25 years between the oldest player, Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon (43 years and 162 days), and the youngest, Mexico's Gilberto Mora (17 years and 240 days). The list includes 22 players under the age of 20 and seven players aged 40 or above at the start of the competition, alongside 22 World Cup winners returning to the global stage.

The expanded format has also enabled historic participation, with Cabo Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan all set to make their FIFA World Cup debuts. Uzbekistan's first appearance is being seen as a landmark moment, with players such as Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov symbolising the nation's breakthrough on the world stage.

The tournament will also showcase a new generation of emerging stars, including France's Warren Zaire-Emery, New Zealand's Finn Surman and Morocco's Bilal El Khannouss.

At the same time, global icons such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are expected to feature in a record sixth World Cup appearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest goal scorers in football history and currently holds the record for the most goals in men's international football, with 140 plus goals for Portugal in over 220 appearances.

In terms of overall career goals (club + country), Ronaldo is also recognised as the highest goal scorer in football history, having scored over 970 official senior career goals across Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr and Portugal.

The squads reflect the truly global nature of modern football, with 449 clubs from 71 countries represented across the teams. Some squads, such as those of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, are made up almost entirely of domestic league players, while others, like Senegal, Uruguay, Cabo Verde and Curacao, consist entirely of players based abroad.

On the coaching front, Ghana's Carlos Queiroz is set to participate in his fifth consecutive World Cup, having previously led Portugal and Iran across multiple editions. He becomes only the second coach in history, after Bora Milutinovic, to feature in five straight tournaments.

FIFA said the squad lists reflect the diversity, excellence and unity that define the World Cup. Replacements will only be permitted in cases of serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before a team's opening match, unless approved otherwise by FIFA. (ANI)

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