FIFA gives AIFF till Oct 30 to get constitution ratified, warns of suspension

FIFA has given the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) time till October 30 to set its house in order or face suspension. In a letter issued on Tuesday and jointly signed by FIFA’s chief member associations officer Elkhan Mammadov and AFC’s deputy general secretary (member associations) Vahid Kardany, the sport’s highest governing body has set three major steps for AIFF to avoid suspension.

AIFF has been asked to secure a definitive order with regard to the approval of the new constitution, ensure full compliance with the FIFA and AFC statutes and get it ratified in its next general body meeting.

Further, the letter also reminded AIFF of “its obligation to manage its affairs independently and without any undue third-party influence, including government bodies”.

“Failure to adhere to this obligation may result in sanctions outlined in the FIFA and AFC Statutes, including the possibility of suspension. Furthermore, a member association may face consequences for third-party influence, even if it is not directly at fault,” the letter addressed to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said.

“A suspension of the AIFF would result in the loss of all of its rights as a FIFA and AFC member, as defined in the FIFA and AFC Statutes,” the letter added.

The AIFF president was unavailable for comments.

‘Untenable vacuum’

The issue of the revised AIFF constitution has been pending in the court since 2017 and despite many assurances it has not been approved.

“…Despite repeated assurances, the absence of a clear and compliant governance framework has now created an untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football. This prolonged impasse has precipitated a governance and operational crisis. Clubs and players remain uncertain regarding the domestic competition calendar; commercial partnerships beyond December 2025 remain unconfirmed; and essential functions relating to development, competitions, and marketing are increasingly compromised,” the FIFA letter said.

“The resulting lack of financial stability has had a profoundly negative impact on India’s football ecosystem, particularly affecting footballers employed by clubs participating in the Indian Super League (ISL), which is organised under the auspices of the AIFF. We have received concerning reports from FIFPRO of the unilateral termination of players’ employment contracts by various clubs, as a direct consequence of the current impasse, affecting the players’ livelihoods and careers,” it added.