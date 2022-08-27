FIFA lifts ban, India to host U-17 WC

Zurich, August 26
World football governing body FIFA on Friday lifted the ban imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after the Supreme Court terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators, clearing the decks for India to host the Women’s U-17 World Cup in October. FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for “undue influence from third parties”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Situation irretrievable,' Ghulam Nabi Azad snaps ties with Congress after 5 decades, to float party
Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal as...
Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections
Resignation could trigger more exits
Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by aides at party
Economic interest likely motive: Cops