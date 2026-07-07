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Home / Sports / FIFA Players' Voice Panel condemns 'racist abuse' on France captain Kylian Mbappe

FIFA Players' Voice Panel condemns 'racist abuse' on France captain Kylian Mbappe

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ANI
Updated At : 11:13 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Zurich [Switzerland], July 7 (ANI): The FIFA Players' Voice Panel (PVP), led by honorary captain George Weah, has strongly condemned the 'racist abuse' directed at France captain Kylian Mbappe following his side's 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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In an official statement, the panel described the remarks as an attack on human dignity and reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating racism and all forms of discrimination from football.

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The controversy erupted after France's Round of 16 win over Paraguay, when Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla allegedly posted racist remarks targeting Mbappe on social media, drawing widespread condemnation from football authorities and political leaders.

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"We stand in complete solidarity with Kylian Mbappe and condemn this reprehensible abuse in the strongest possible terms. Football must always be a game of respect, inclusion and unity," The statement said.

https://x.com/FIFAcom/status/2074512885699547304?s=20

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"Football must always be a game of respect, inclusion and unity. There can be zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. Our message is clear: racism can never be part of the game. It's a crime," it further added.

Earlier, French president Emmanuel Macron backed national men's football side captain Kylian Mbappe for taking a stand against controversial comments by Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla, saying that he has scored "another goal", this time against racism.

"Another goal for Kylian Mbappe. Against racism this time. All my support. When words defile, our values respond: dignity, respect, fraternity. @KMbappe," Macron said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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