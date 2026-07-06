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Home / Sports / FIFA rejects Belgium's appeal over Folarin Balogun eligibility in World Cup contest

FIFA rejects Belgium's appeal over Folarin Balogun eligibility in World Cup contest

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): FIFA has dismissed Belgium's challenge over the eligibility of Folarin Balogun after world football's governing body suspended the United States forward's one-match ban ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash between the two sides.

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In a statement as per The Athletic, FIFA said its Appeals Committee had declared the Royal Belgian Football Association's (RBFA) request "inadmissible", ruling that the federation was "not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision."

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In response, the RBFA acknowledged FIFA's decision and said it had taken note of the ruling, while adding that it was considering "further actions" that remain available to the federation, as per The Athletic.

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The controversy follows FIFA's announcement that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, following an intervention by US President Donald Trump, who urged the organisation to review the case.

FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

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In its statement, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee said, "By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said he spoke to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to "review" the footballer Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension triggered by a red card.

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, afterwards, FIFA announced that the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension had been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, following an intervention by Trump, who urged the organisation to review the case.

"I spoke to Gianni who's highly respected. That wasn't a foul, that wasn't even an infraction, that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You... you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot when you're going... No, these were two great athletes that got tangled up and this referee, who is a little bit suspect if you check his past. I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy. But very suspect. He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong, and he's one of our best players, a very vital player, and he gave him a red card. So, yes I asked for a review by FIFA. I spoke to a man who's highly respected. I asked for a review because I didn't think it was a foul," Trump said, as per C-SPAN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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