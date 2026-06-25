DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA suspends All Nepal Football Association with until further notice

FIFA suspends All Nepal Football Association with until further notice

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:18 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Zurich [Switzerland], June 25 (ANI): FIFA has suspended the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) with immediate effect and until further notice, dealing a major blow to football in the country.

Advertisement

"We hereby inform you that, as a result of the decision taken by the Bureau of the Council on 24 June 2026, ANFA has been suspended until further notice in accordance with article 16 of the FIFA Statutes," the statement read.

Advertisement

As a result of the suspension, Nepal's national teams and clubs will be barred from participating in international competitions sanctioned by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The suspension also cuts off access to FIFA and AFC development programmes, training initiatives and educational courses for ANFA, its members and officials.

Advertisement

"Consequently, with effect from 24 June 2026, ANFA has lost all of its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, until further notice. ANFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted. This also means that neither ANFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC. Moreover, we would remind you and your affiliates not to enter into any sporting contact with ANFA and/or its teams while ANFA is suspended," the statement added.

FIFA further stated that the sanction could be revoked before the next FIFA Congress if the circumstances leading to the suspension are resolved.

Advertisement

"Finally, the Bureau of the Council or the FIFA Council may lift this suspension at any time before the next FIFA Congress takes place. Should this occur, we will inform you accordingly," the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts