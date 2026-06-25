FIFA suspends All Nepal Football Association with until further notice

Zurich [Switzerland], June 25 (ANI): FIFA has suspended the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) with immediate effect and until further notice, dealing a major blow to football in the country.

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"We hereby inform you that, as a result of the decision taken by the Bureau of the Council on 24 June 2026, ANFA has been suspended until further notice in accordance with article 16 of the FIFA Statutes," the statement read.

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As a result of the suspension, Nepal's national teams and clubs will be barred from participating in international competitions sanctioned by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The suspension also cuts off access to FIFA and AFC development programmes, training initiatives and educational courses for ANFA, its members and officials.

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"Consequently, with effect from 24 June 2026, ANFA has lost all of its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, until further notice. ANFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted. This also means that neither ANFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC. Moreover, we would remind you and your affiliates not to enter into any sporting contact with ANFA and/or its teams while ANFA is suspended," the statement added.

FIFA further stated that the sanction could be revoked before the next FIFA Congress if the circumstances leading to the suspension are resolved.

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"Finally, the Bureau of the Council or the FIFA Council may lift this suspension at any time before the next FIFA Congress takes place. Should this occur, we will inform you accordingly," the statement concluded. (ANI)

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