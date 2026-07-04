FIFA to celebrate US Independence Day with special ceremonies in R16 matches at Houston, Philadelphia

Houston [US], July 4 (ANI): FIFA will mark the United States' Independence Day and the country's 250th anniversary with elaborate pre-match celebrations at both FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 fixtures on Saturday (July 4), adding a patriotic touch to the tournament's knockout-stage action.

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The governing body has planned special ceremonies in Houston and Philadelphia, with music, military tributes and fan participation designed to showcase American culture and history before kick-off.

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Houston will host a vibrant red, white and blue celebration ahead of the day's match, reflecting the significance of Independence Day while highlighting the city as one of the tournament's host venues. The pre-match programme will feature the unfurling of a giant pitch banner inspired by the colours and energy of fireworks, creating a striking visual spectacle for supporters inside the stadium.

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The ceremony will also include a performance of the United States national anthem by US Navy Band Chief Musician Maia Rodriguez, setting the tone for the occasion before the teams take the field.

In Philadelphia, widely recognised as the birthplace of the United States, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, FIFA has planned an even broader celebration honouring the city's historical and cultural heritage.

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Tony Award-winning singer and actress Idina Menzel will perform the national anthem, while Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group The Roots, founded in Philadelphia, will provide a live musical performance before kick-off. Additional ceremonial elements will feature the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale alongside Miss Pennsylvania, Stephanie Skinner.

Supporters in Philadelphia will also participate in a stadium-wide tifo card display, while a fly-past by the VFA-11 and VFA-81 squadrons from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach will add to the festivities. At half-time, Grammy Award-winning DJ Jazzy Jeff, another Philadelphia native, will entertain the crowd.

Both host cities will feature pyrotechnic displays and themed video-board presentations as part of the Independence Day programme, creating a festival atmosphere before and during the matches.

FIFA has encouraged fans to arrive well before kick-off to experience the full range of celebrations. Player warm-ups are scheduled to begin approximately 65 minutes before the matches, with the official pre-match ceremonies starting around 25 minutes before the opening whistle, ensuring supporters can enjoy both the sporting spectacle and the commemorative events celebrating one of the most significant dates in American history. (ANI)

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