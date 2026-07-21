FIFA to probe World Cup 2026 final brawl

Zurich [Switzerland], July 21 (ANI): FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl that erupted following Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, as tensions spilled over after the final whistle in New Jersey, reported Reuters.

Advertisement

World football's governing body confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the chaotic scenes involving players and team officials from both sides after Spain clinched their second World Cup title. FIFA, however, did not specify a timeline for the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings.

Advertisement

The ill-tempered scenes unfolded moments after the final whistle, with Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes confronting Spain defender Eric Garcia before the altercation escalated into a mass confrontation involving players, substitutes and members of both coaching staffs.

Advertisement

Television footage showed Paredes appearing to place a hand on Garcia's throat, sending the Spanish defender to the ground. Spain midfielder Gavi was also involved as players from both teams exchanged shoves before officials and teammates intervened to restore order. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was seen attempting to calm his players during the melee.

The fiery ending came after an already heated contest in which Argentina were reduced to 10 men during the closing stages of normal time. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi, becoming the first player to be sent off in a FIFA World Cup final since Netherlands defender John Heitinga was dismissed against Spain in the 2010 final.

Advertisement

Fernandez's red card also marked the first sending-off in a World Cup final in 16 years.

Despite the confrontation, emotions settled after the incident, with several Spain players embracing Argentina captain Lionel Messi, while Scaloni and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente shared a lengthy hug at midfield.

Spain secured the title after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, reacting quickest to Nico Williams' headed assist to hand La Roja a 1-0 victory after extra time.

Luis de la Fuente's side dominated the final, controlling possession and creating the better opportunities, while Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced 12 saves to keep his team in the contest before Torres finally broke the deadlock.

The victory earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup crown, ending a 16-year wait since lifting their maiden title in 2010, and completed an unbeaten campaign that followed their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)