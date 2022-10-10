FIFA U-17 World Cup: With one day to go, coach hopes team ready for challenge

PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 9

India will clearly be one of the underdogs at the FIFA women’s U-17 World Cup beginning on Tuesday, and head coach Thomas Dennerby today said he hoped that the hosts were ready for the big challenge.

India begin their campaign against USA at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday and Dennerby said it was time the team showed that it could compete against the best in the world.

“It’s not only about the result now. It’s about the performance to show that the Indian girls can play football,” Dennerby said. “But of course, inside the group, we have our own goals, and we are ready to fight for them. Against the USA, Brazil or Morocco, we are determined to earn points and score goals. And we’re going to show to the Indian fans that we have a good team,” he added.

India play Morocco on October 14 and Brazil on October 17 in their other group matches. The top two teams in each of the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals.

“We want to dish out a good performance. So, they can feel that India really can challenge the best teams in the world. And it’s good for the younger girls to have role models to look up to. And hopefully, some of these girls, in a couple of years from now, can take the next step to the senior team. Young girls should know they can have a successful career in football,” the Swede said.

Dennerby said his team had good preparations ahead of the tournament with exposure tours to Italy, Norway and Spain. “I hope we are ready now,” the coach said.

Asked if he was under pressure, Dennerby said, “Of course, all coaches are under pressure when it comes to World Cups or other big tournaments. But I have gone through this before. So, I don’t get stressed. Whatever happens, you have to stay cool and follow your plan. Don’t change anything, even if you lose the first game.”

Talking about the strengths and weaknesses of his team, he said, “We are going to this tournament with a really good fitness level now. The girls have learned about positioning, where to go when we lose the ball and where to go when we win the ball back. I hope it’s going to be difficult to score against us.”

Asked if the girls were nervous, he said, “I hope they are a little bit nervous. Being nervous is a part of concentration. It’s a part of preparations for the game for the body to prepare. When the referee blows the whistle, you have to forget about all that. It’s only you and the ball and the teammates and opponents.”