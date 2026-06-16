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Home / Sports / FIFA WC: Belgium coach expresses disappointment after draw; Egypt manager feels "win was in their hands"

FIFA WC: Belgium coach expresses disappointment after draw; Egypt manager feels "win was in their hands"

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Seattle [US], June 16 (ANI): Belgium coach Rudi Garcia admitted his team underperformed in the first half against Egypt, saying they lacked cohesion and should have played better collectively.

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Egypt were denied their first-ever FIFA World Cup win despite a quick strike from Emam Ashour as Romelu Lukaku forced an own goal equaliser within the first minute of coming on the pitch, with Belgium playing a 1-1 draw at Seattle on Tuesday.

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"We should have been better as a team in the first half," Garcia said as per Reuters.

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Belgium drew level in the 66th minute when Egypt defender Mohamed Hany turned a cross into his own net under pressure from substitute forward Romelu Lukaku, who had only just entered the game.

"I'm happy for him, and when you're an opponent, and you see Lukaku coming onto the pitch, you're probably quaking in your boots and your level of concern is probably on the rise," Garcia added.

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While Egypt coach Hossam Hassan expressed his disappointment, saying his team came to compete rather than merely participate, as they failed to secure a victory despite having the match under their control.

"We are definitely not here just to make up the numbers. The win was in our hands today," he said.

Egypt, led by iconic Mohamed Salah, is featuring only in its fourth FIFA World Cup and awaits a full quota of points even after playing eight matches in total.

The clash was also a battle between Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne and Salah, former Premier League rivals in Manchester City and Liverpool colours, respectively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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