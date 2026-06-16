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Home / Sports / FIFA WC: Belgium plays 1-1 draw against Egypt as Lukaku forces own goal error from Hany

FIFA WC: Belgium plays 1-1 draw against Egypt as Lukaku forces own goal error from Hany

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ANI
Updated At : 04:03 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Seattle [US], June 16 (ANI): Egypt were denied their first-ever FIFA World Cup win despite a quick strike from Emam Ashour as Romelu Lukaku forced an own goal equaliser within the first minute of coming on the pitch, with Belgium playing a 1-1 draw at Seattle on Tuesday.

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Egypt, led by iconic Mohamed Salah, is featuring only in its fourth FIFA World Cup and awaits a full quota of points even after playing eight matches in total.

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The clash was also a battle between Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne and Salah, former Premier League rivals in Manchester City and Liverpool colours, respectively.

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In the 19th minute, Salah, celebrating his 34th birthday, earned a World Cup goal involvement as after finding some space, he fed Ashour with a low pass, who came from the left flank and wasted no time in firing a low finish past Belgium goalie Thibaut Courtois.

Salah also became the first African player on record (since 1966) to secure a goal involvement in a World Cup match on their birthday.

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The scoreline was undisturbed heading into the first half, with Belgium having superior ball possession of 58 per cent, seven shots and 14 touches in the opposition's box, as compared to Egypt's 42 per cent ball possession, just four shots and touches in the opposition's box.

Soon after the break, Zico and Omar Marmoush were denied their chances at doubling their side's lead against defenders Timothy Castagne and Brandon Mechele. In the 53rd minute, a De Bruyne strike hit the post, denying Belgium a chance to level the scores.

De Bruyne wasted another chance, but in the 65th minute, out came Lukaku on the pitch, looking to create an impact. Just within 22 seconds of his arrival, Lukaku forced an own goal out of Mohamed Hany from a cross by Thomas Meunier, levelling the scores.

Belgium tried to make their chances, but Egyptian goalie Mostafa Shobier defended superbly against Brandon Mechele's header, while Lukaku also missed a late chance. The scoreline could not be changed despite five minutes of extra time, and the game ended in a draw. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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