FIFA WC: Big boost for Spain as Yamal, Nico return to full training

Tennessee [US], June 12 (ANI): Spain's FIFA World Cup campaign has received a massive boost, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two extremely vital part of the team's attacking set-up, resuming their full training. The duo was doubtful for the campaign opener against Cape Verde on June 15, but their presence at the team's Tennessee base camp has given hope that they could be ready to battle for the second star on their shirts, right from match one.

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As per Goal.com, both Yamal and Williams were seen training with full intensity at Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday. The duo, along with Victor Munoz, sat out in the final warm-up against Peru on Monday due to injuries. The rest of the squad managed to get themselves some game time, but the trio did their rehab at the team's training base.

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A lot of concerns were particularly around Barcelona superstar Lamal, with the 18-year-old having not played any competitive football since April 22 due to injury to his left hamstring. As one of football's up-and-coming rising stars, he remains vital not only for Spain's attacking philosophy but also for the overall commercial/fan appeal of the World Cup.

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While earlier there were fears that Yamal could miss the group stages fully, things are much more positive now. Head coach Luis de la Fuente said last week that he expects Yamal to be "ready to play" the campaign opener, while also adding that his involvement in the match could be restricted to "just a few minutes". Given the star power and skillset Yamal brings to the football pitch, even a small cameo would be an awesome sight for Spanish fans and the team alike.

During the training session, players celebrated Yamal and Nico's recuperation by inviting them to run the gauntlet. There was an upbeat atmosphere to the team's training session as the goalie, Unai Simon, also celebrated his birthday.

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After their campaign opener against Cape Verde, Spain will face Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta and Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Spain will be eyeing their second FIFA World Cup title, having last won the World Cup in 2010. Spain has some really strong performances behind them, such as a title win in the 2024 Euro Championships and a runners-up finish in the UEFA Nations League.

Spain squad for 2026 World Cup:

-Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

-Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid)

-Midfielders: Gavi (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

-Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo), Victor Munoz (Osasuna). (ANI)

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