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Home / Sports / FIFA WC: "Dream continues" for Qatar after draw; Swiss coach rues over "losing two points"

FIFA WC: "Dream continues" for Qatar after draw; Swiss coach rues over "losing two points"

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Santa Clara [US], June 14 (ANI): Following a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their FIFA World Cup campaign opener, Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui expressed happiness with his team's "mentality", saying that the team achieved one dream after sealing their WC qualification and now "they have the right to continue having that dream".

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A late header by Boualem Khoukhi, which deflected off the Swiss defender Miro Muheim and was later adjudged to be an own goal, helped Qatar earn their first-ever FIFA World Cup points in an entertaining clash against Switzerland on Saturday. In the previous edition, which they co-hosted, Qatar made their FIFA WC debut and finished at the bottom without a win to their name. Now with a draw, they have their first-ever WC point.

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Speaking after the match, as quoted by Reuters, Julen said, "We achieved one dream when we arrived here, to be here, and now today is another little dream. And we have the right to continue having the dream."

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"We believe, we work, we resist, we are resilient. In the end, we have one big award for us. I was very proud of the mentality, about the discipline that they showed today," he added.

On the other hand, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin rued over the fact that his side "lost two points". He said that while his side played with an attacking intent and made their chances, but maybe "they were not smart enough, not precise enough towards the end". While the Swiss side was dominant in the first half, some sluggish football in the second half made them pay.

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"We had an idea, and we wanted to be very dominant, very attacking. We created very good chances, but unfortunately, we were not always efficient. Maybe we were not smart enough, not precise enough in the end. At the end of the day, unfortunately, we lost two points," he said as quoted by Reuters after the match.

The late equaliser, which was later adjudged to be an own goal, was said to be emerging out of an avoidable mistake by the coach. He pointed out that losing the ball possession towards the end was not good, and it "hurts a lot" to have not got their full quota of points.

"It was just unnecessary that we lost the ball and allowed the chance. It really hurts a lot. Now we have to get back to the drawing board, assess the match and come back stronger," he said.

"When you bring someone new in, you hope they will give more strength to the team and that you keep dominating. It was not the fault of the substituted players. We are one team, one unit. Maybe I need to look at myself and my decisions," he added.

Yakin also pointed out that his team lacked "precision and determination" to score a second goal. Nonetheless, he was all praise for captain Granit Xhaka, calling him a "true leader".

"He always wants to win, and unfortunately, he could not do that today," Yakin said.

Switzerland's next challenge will be Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, while Qatar will next play Canada on Friday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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