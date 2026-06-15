Houston [US], June 15 (ANI): Germany kick-started its FIFA World Cup campaign with a massive stomp of authority, registering a 7-1 win over debutants Curacao at Houston on Monday, with a Kai Havertz brace being the standout in a second-half goalfest from the four-time champions.

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This is the biggest win in the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup, and this goalfest helped the four-time champions topple five-time champions Brazil as the all-time highest goal-scorers in tournament history, with 239 goals compared to Brazil's 238. This is also the fourth time that Germany scored seven or more goals in a FIFA WC match, the most by any team in tournament history.

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Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer started off as Germany's oldest appearance-maker in tournament history at the age of 40 years and 79 days, having reversed his international retirement for the event.

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The four-time WC winners looked threatening from the start, and it did not take them very long to open their goal tally as Felix Nmecha got the ball from Florian Wirtz, who was at the edge of the box, and he produced a clinical finish that crashed into the top right corner of the goal, making it the earliest goal of the tournament so far in the sixth minute.

Germany was enjoying the outing in front of passionate fans at Houston, with Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane getting half-chances and Nmecha getting a couple of chances himself, with one being narrowly wide of the post.

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However, in the 21st minute, tensions filled the German camp, courtesy of a goal from Commenencia, Curacao's first-ever World Cup goal in their debut match. A cool finish past veteran Neuer levelled the scores, with their 78-year-old manager, Dick Advocaat, being an absolute bundle of joy.

Germany could feel some threat from Curacao whenever they lost possession, with an attempt from Juninho Bacuna sailing over the goalpost. With scores levelled, it seemed like Curacao's David versus Goliath moment.

However, after creating a few more chances, the four-time champions cruised back to the driver's seat with a strike from Nico Schlotterbeck (38th minute), who received the ball from the right side from Nathaniel Brown and wasted very little time in scoring. The relief was back in the German camp.

In the 45th minute, Nmecha was fouled inside the box, giving Germany a penalty. Arsenal star Havertz, fresh off a Premier League title win and a silver in the UEFA Champions League, converted the spot kick, with the scoreline 3-1 at the end of the half-time. Germany dominated the ball possession with almost 70 per cent, 16 shots and 36 touches inside their opposition's box.

After the break, immediate slaughter followed from the Germans as a brilliant pass from Joshua Kimmich met Jamal Musiala, and the Bayern midfielder made it the fourth goal in the 46th minute, slamming the ball into the bottom left corner.

For 20-odd minutes, chances were made, and the ball was kicked around the field and in the 69th minute, Brown joined the goal-scoring feast as an assist from Deniz Undav helped him fire a volley into the net, piling up more misery for the WC debutants.

Undav himself found the net for the seventh time in his 10th international appearance in the 78th minute, making it an absolute hammering. In the 88th minute, Havertz delivered the final blow after being fed by Undav, dinking the ball over the goalie.

Germany ended the match with a sensational ball possession of 64.7 per cent, 26 shots as compared to just eight shots, and possession of just over 35 per cent by their opponents. (ANI)

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