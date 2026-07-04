FIFA World Cup 20226: Ibrahimovic calls VAR decision in Portugal-Croatia clash "Robbery"

New York [US], July 4 (ANI): Legendary footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a jibe at the VAR decision that ruled out Croatia's late equaliser against Portugal, calling it a "robbery."

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He argued there was nothing illegal about the goal, claiming Portugal defender Renato Veiga touched the ball, which would have nullified the offside.

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Ibrahimovic suggested either the ball sensor malfunctioned or VAR made an error, insisting Croatia's player did not touch or alter the ball's path.

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"It was a fantastic match ruined in the end by VAR. I saw nothing irregular about the 2-2 goal; VAR disallowed it, but for me, it was a robbery. Either the sensor in the ball wasn't working, or something went wrong, because Renato Veiga touched the ball, which means there was no offside. Look at the angle: Croatia's number 20 doesn't touch the ball, nor does he change its trajectory in the slightest. It's Portugal's number 13 [Veiga] who touches it!" Ibrahimovic said while speaking to Italian outlet Gazzetta, the Fox Sports, as per Goal.com.

Portugal sealed qualification when Goncalo Ramos headed them into a 2-1 lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time. However, Croatia believed they had forced extra time nine minutes later when Josko Gvardiol found the back of the net, sparking jubilant celebrations.

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The goal was initially awarded as it appeared Matanovic had not made contact with Ivan Perisic's cross before Mario Pasalic became involved in the move. But referee Espen Eskas was called to the pitchside monitor after Connected Ball Technology registered a slight touch from Matanovic, reportedly as minimal as a brush off his hair.

According to Goal.com, the contact was not visible in television replays, but it proved decisive. The touch meant Pasalic had received the ball from a teammate while in an offside position before setting up Gvardiol, prompting the goal to be overturned and ending Croatia's hopes of a comeback. (ANI)

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