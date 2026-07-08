FIFA World Cup 2026: A look at the quarterfinal fixtures following Argentina, Switzerland wins

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Following Argentina's epic comeback win over Egypt in the round of 16, which saw Lionel Messi deliver some magic once again, and Switzerland prevailing in the clash against Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw, the quarterfinal line-up for the ongoing FIFA World Cup has been decided.

Advertisement

The quarterfinal line-up for FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to generate matches between some of the finest in the sport, with as many as four countries still getting a chance to progress and secure their maiden World Cup title. Morocco, the 2022 semifinalists, the 2018 bronze medalists Belgium, the Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard-powered Norway, making their first WC appearance since 1998 and Switzerland, having booked their first quarterfinal slot in 72 years, are four teams who can create upsets against the heavyweights.

Advertisement

Quarterfinal 1: France vs Morocco

Advertisement

The Kylian Mbappe-led France will meet the dark horses of the tournament, Morocco, who made history in the 2022 edition by becoming the first-ever African nation to reach the semis. The Achraf Hakimi-led Morocco could cause an upset, while Mbappe, currently at 19 FIFA World Cup goals, will be aiming to chase Lionel Messi's newly established record of 21 FIFA World Cup goals, the highest by any player in tournament history. Timings will be July 10, 1:30 AM IST.

Quarterfinal 2: Spain vs Belgium

Advertisement

The 2010 champions struggled after securing their first title ever, getting knocked out in the group stage while defending the title back in 2014 and failing to make much impact in the 2018 and 2022 seasons either. But a side powered by its set of young attackers, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Rodri and Nico Williams, will be aiming to make a deep run in the tournament, while Belgium stalwarts Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne are set to play a huge role leadership-wise as Belgium aim to get the gold for the first time ever. Timings will be July 11, 12:30 AM IST. Unai Simon, who has kept clean sheets in all five matches so far, will make sure it is not easy for Belgium to overcome the La Roja.

Quarterfinal 3: Norway vs England

Perhaps the most anticipated clash of all four. Erling Haaland, in contention for the Golden Boot with seven goals, meets England's talismanic skipper Harry Kane, who has scored six goals so far. Fans will either get the iconic 'Viking Row' celebration or another Kane masterclass under pressure, with young superstar Jude Bellingham also backing his skipper, coming into his own on the grandest stage with four goals so far. Timings will be July 12, 2:30 AM IST.

Quarterfinal 4: Argentina vs Switzerland

As the early exits of Germany and the Netherlands at the hands of Paraguay and Morocco have shown, the FIFA WC can spring up a few surprises. Lionel Messi-led side, who were taken to the extra time by debutants Cabo Verde and had to fire 13 goals in three minutes to escape a 2-0 deficit and book a QF spot against Egypt, will need Messi at the centre of all action and hopefully, extending his WC scoring run to ten successive matches. Timings will be July 12, 6:30 AM IST. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)