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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Almiron becomes first player to be sent off under new FIFA rule as Paraguay beat Turkiye 1-0

FIFA World Cup 2026: Almiron becomes first player to be sent off under new FIFA rule as Paraguay beat Turkiye 1-0

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Santa Clara (California) [US], June 20 (ANI): Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron became the first player to be sent off under FIFA's newly introduced anti-discrimination rule during his side's crucial 1-0 victory over Turkiye in Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday (Local Time).

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According to goal.com, the veteran midfielder received a straight red card in first-half stoppage time after an altercation with Turkish defender Mert Muldur. Almiron was seen covering his mouth while speaking to his opponent, prompting intervention from match officials.

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Following a VAR review, referee officials upheld the dismissal, leaving Paraguay to play the entire second half with 10 men.

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The red card marked the first application at the World Cup of the rule introduced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) earlier this year.

Under the regulation, players who cover their mouths with a hand, arm or shirt while making comments during confrontational situations can be sent off, as the act may conceal discriminatory or abusive language.

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The rule was strengthened after an incident in a UEFA Champions League match involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, which sparked debate over discriminatory remarks allegedly made while the player's mouth was covered.

Despite the setback, Paraguay held firm to secure a vital win that boosted their hopes of progressing to the Round of 32 while ending Turkiye's campaign.

The South Americans made a dream start, taking the lead just 65 seconds into the contest. A misplaced Turkish pass allowed Matias Galarza to seize possession, and the midfielder unleashed a long-range strike that flew beyond goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir for the fastest goal of Paraguay's tournament.

Turkiye responded positively and nearly equalised midway through the first half when Muldur's header from a free-kick struck both the crossbar and the post before bouncing away. Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz also threatened, but Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill stood firm.

Reduced to 10 men after Almiron's dismissal, Paraguay adopted a disciplined defensive approach after the break. Turkiye dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances. Substitute Deniz Gul, Can Uzun and Merih Demiral all came close, yet none could find a way past Gill.

The final whistle confirmed Paraguay's first win of the tournament and left Turkiye eliminated after suffering a second consecutive defeat. Their final group-stage match against the United States will now be played only for pride. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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