Texas [US], June 30 (ANI): Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti described the win over Japan as his team's most complete performance at the World Cup so far, praising their tactical improvement in the second half.

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He said Brazil initially struggled to break down Japan's compact and well-organised defence but adapted after the break by finding more space and delivering better crosses.

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Ancelotti added that he urged his players at half-time to remain patient and maintain their structure, believing goals would come if they stayed disciplined. He also praised Japan as a strong, physical and highly organised side that created dangerous moments despite the defeat.

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Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday (local time).

"This was the most complete game we have played (at the World Cup). We had trouble in the first half as Japan were defending well, they were close and tight to us. In the second half, we overcame it, we got some space and put in crosses. This was an evolution (in tactics) for sure. At halftime, I said to the players to be patient, because sooner or later we would score a goal. But we had to keep our shape to ensure we did not compromise the game further. Japan is a very good team, very organised, they create dangerous opportunities and get close (defensively). They are physical, " Ancelotti said as per Reuters.

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Ancelotti praised Martinelli's impact off the bench, describing him as the ideal game-changing substitute.

"Martinelli has a lot of intensity as a player, he is always in his top game," he said.

Ancelotti opted not to bring Neymar off the bench, but admitted he had considered introducing the experienced forward.

"We were thinking about (extra time). I told Neymar that if it was a draw at a certain point, I would put him on the pitch. As it turned out, we did not need him," he said.

Next up for Brazil are the winners of Tuesday's last-32 tie between Ivory Coast and Norway, which they will play in New Jersey on Sunday. (ANI)

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