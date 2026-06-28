FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina ease past Jordan 3-1 to finish group stage with all-win record

Arlington (Texas) [US]: June 28 (ANI): Reigning champions Argentina completed the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage with a flawless record after defeating Jordan 3-1 to seal top spot in Group J.

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Having already secured qualification to the Round of 32 before kickoff, head coach Lionel Scaloni opted to rotate his squad heavily, making nine changes to the starting lineup. Captain Lionel Messi began the match on the bench. Despite the reshuffle, Argentina dominated proceedings from the outset and took control with two first-half goals.

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The breakthrough arrived in the 19th minute when Giovani Lo Celso curled a superb free-kick into the net from around 20 yards, giving Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila no chance. Argentina continued to dictate possession and doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark.

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Following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty after Ihsan Haddad fouled Marcos Senesi. Lautaro Martinez calmly converted from the spot, registering his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal and handing La Albiceleste a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

Jordan showed greater intent after the restart and found a way back into the contest in the 55th minute. Haddad redeemed himself by delivering a dangerous low cross that Musa Al-Tamaari slid home to reduce the deficit and briefly raise hopes of a comeback.

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Scaloni responded by introducing Messi on the hour mark, with the Argentina captain receiving a warm ovation from the crowd. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner ensured there would be no late drama as he produced another moment of brilliance with 10 minutes remaining. His trademark low free-kick beat Abulaila to restore Argentina's two-goal cushion and secure a convincing 3-1 victory.

The strike also extended Messi's record as Argentina's highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history with his 19th tournament goal.

Argentina finished the group stage with three wins from three matches and will now face tournament debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 in Miami on July 4 (Local Time).

Jordan, meanwhile, bowed out of their maiden World Cup campaign after three defeats, though scoring in each of their group matches offered encouragement for the future. (ANI)

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