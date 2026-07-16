FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina-England semifinal sees fiery clashes on and off the pitch

Atlanta [US], July 16 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal clash between Argentina and England witnessed a heated match, with both sides involved in several physical challenges and confrontations during the opening half.

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England midfielder Jude Bellingham was among the first to face a tough challenge after being fouled by Leandro Paredes just two minutes into the match, with the Argentine midfielder appearing to catch him with an elbow shove, according to Al Jazeera.

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Shortly after, Elliott Anderson brought down Lionel Messi with a challenge, leading to a retaliatory foul from Argentina's Enzo Fernandez. However, the referee opted against taking disciplinary action, leaving the England bench frustrated.

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Anderson later won England another free kick in the seventh minute after being fouled by Giuliano Simeone, but the Three Lions could not capitalise on the opportunity.

England dominated possession in Argentina's half during the early stages and looked to build attacks from the left flank, but struggled to create clear scoring opportunities, according to Al Jazeera

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The tension continued in the 13th minute when Anderson and Fernandez were involved in another confrontation, with players from both teams, including Morgan Rogers and Paredes, joining the exchange. England felt aggrieved by Fernandez's challenge, prompting manager Thomas Tuchel to protest from the touchline, but no cards were shown.

The first booking of the match came in the 38th minute when Anderson was cautioned for his challenge on Messi, which sparked another heated gathering between players of both teams.

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez was later shown a yellow card in the 42nd minute for pulling back Rogers, with the defender protesting the decision before play resumed, according to Al Jazeera.

Bellingham was involved in a heated exchange with Argentina players moments after the Three Lions' heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup semifinal in Atlanta, according to the New York Post.

Following the final whistle, Bellingham approached Argentina's Valentin Barco, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, who were standing together with their arms linked. During the confrontation, the England midfielder appeared to strike Barco on the back of the head, prompting an angry reaction from the Argentine player.

Barco responded by pushing Bellingham away, while the England star continued exchanging words with Argentina's players. The situation escalated as more players became involved before Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi intervened and moved Bellingham away from the group, according to the New York Post.

The semifinal was marked by several physical challenges, confrontations and post-match tensions before Argentina sealed a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory to reach the FIFA World Cup final. Lionel Scaloni's side will face Spain in Sunday's title clash, while England will meet France in the third-place playoff. (ANI)

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