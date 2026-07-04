FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina survive Cabo Verde scare as Egypt and Colombia advance to WC Round of 16

Miami [US], July 4 (ANI): Argentina survive Cabo Verde scare as Egypt and Colombia advance to the Round of 16 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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Cabo Verde twice came from a goal down before falling in extra time, while Egypt defeated Australia on penalties and Colombia beat Ghana.

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Egypt won their first knockout stage match, downing Australia on penalties, to reach the Round of 16. Cabo Verde twice came from behind before falling in extra time against Argentina. An early Jhon Arias goal sees Colombia down Ghana to set up a Switzerland clash in the last-16.

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Miami witnessed a thriller in one of the most dramatic matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina, the reigning champions, needed extra time to get past Cabo Verde 3-2, a debutant side that refused to go quietly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The "Blue Sharks" became the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages, and they pushed Argentina all the way; however, Argentina booked their place in the Round of 16.

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Argentina now advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt, while Cabo Verde bow out after a historic campaign that captured global admiration with their fearless performances on their FIFA World Cup debut.

Messi's record-breaking spree at the ongoing FIFA World Cup continued as he surpassed late compatriot and football wizard Diego Maradona for most assists in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

During his side's hard-fought extra-time 3-2 win over a resilient Cabo Verde, Messi made it a total of nine assists, surpassing Maradona's previously all-time highest total of eight, as per 433.

Messi also became the first player in tournament history to score in eight consecutive World Cup matches during Argentina's Round of 32 clash against Cabo Verde in Miami.

In another fixture of the day, Egypt created history by winning a FIFA World Cup knockout match for the first time, defeating Australia 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash in Dallas on Friday to book a place in the last 16.

The Pharaohs, who had never progressed from a World Cup knockout tie, held their nerve from the spot after 120 minutes failed to separate the sides.

Egypt pushed hard for a winner in normal time, but Beach produced an outstanding one-handed save to deny Rabia's powerful header before Harry Souttar made a vital block to keep out Haisem Hassan, sending the match into extra time.

Neither side managed to find the decisive breakthrough during the additional 30 minutes. Salah squandered Egypt's best opening by firing over from a promising position, while Australia introduced veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan late, hoping his experience would prove decisive in a shootout.

Instead, it was Egypt that held its composure. Souttar blazed Australia's opening penalty over the crossbar, giving the Africans an immediate advantage.

Salah confidently converted a Panenka, and after 18-year-old Lucas Herrington missed Australia's fourth spot-kick, Hossam Abdelmaguid calmly buried the winning penalty to seal a landmark victory and send Egypt into the World Cup Round of 16.

Egypt will now face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 16.

In another fixture, an early strike from Jhon Arias helped Colombia secure their FIFA World Cup round of 16 spot, beating Ghana 1-0 in their round of 32 clash at Kansas City on Friday.

Colombia dominated the match with over 60 per cent of ball possession and managed to make 19 touches in their opposition's box as compared to Ghana's eight. Colombia's 20 shots were also more than Ghana's total of eight, which could not get even a single shot on target.

Colombia, the 2014 edition quarterfinalists, will now take on Switzerland on July 8. (ANI)

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