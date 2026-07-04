FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina survives Cabo Verde scare in extra-time classic

Miami (Florida) [US], July 4 (ANI): Miami witnessed a thriller in one of the most dramatic matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Argentina, the reigning champions, needed extra time to get past Cabo Verde 3-2, a debutant side that refused to go quietly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

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The "Blue Sharks" became the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages, and they pushed Argentina all the way; however, Argentina booked their place in the Round of 16.

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Making their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage, Cabo Verde showed no signs of intimidation against the South American giants. Ryan Mendes tested Emiliano Martinez early with a deflected effort before Argentina gradually took control through Lionel Messi, who looked dangerous from the outset.

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The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Messi showcased his trademark brilliance. Latching onto a perfectly weighted diagonal pass from Lisandro Martinez, the captain controlled the ball superbly before firing into the roof of the net.

The goal, his seventh of the tournament, moved him to the top of the Golden Boot standings and gave Argentina a deserved halftime lead after Enzo Fernandez had also been denied by an excellent Vozinha save.

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Cabo Verde emerged with renewed purpose after the break and were rewarded just before the hour mark.

Mendes slipped Deroy Duarte through on goal, and the forward made no mistake, rifling a low finish into the bottom corner from a tight angle to score his nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and restore parity.

Argentina pushed hard for a winner, but veteran goalkeeper Vozinha produced a series of outstanding saves to frustrate Messi, including a brilliant stop from close range and another to tip away a curling free-kick destined for the top corner.

With neither side able to find the decisive goal in normal time, the contest headed into extra time.

Argentina regained the lead almost immediately after the restart when Lisandro Martinez turned from provider to goalscorer, volleying home from close range following a corner.

However, Cabo Verde refused to surrender, and Sidny Lopes Cabral produced a sensational equaliser, curling an unstoppable strike into the top corner from an acute angle to stun the defending champions once again.

The decisive moment arrived in the second half of extra time. Messi's corner found Cristian Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before crossing the line to make it 3-2.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties in the closing moments, but Emiliano Martinez made a crucial save from Lopes Cabral's fierce free-kick to preserve Argentina's lead.

Argentina now advance to the Round of 16, where they will face Egypt, while Cabo Verde bow out after a historic campaign that captured global admiration with their fearless performances on their FIFA World Cup debut. (ANI)

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