New York [US], July 20 (ANI): Argentina and Spain players were involved in a heated confrontation after the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, with Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Spain defender Eric Garcia at the centre of the incident, according to ESPN.

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Spain secured a 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, handing La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title after their maiden triumph in 2010.

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The match had already seen tempers flare, with Argentina reduced to 10 men after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the closing stages of normal time for a challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi. Lionel Scaloni's side also accumulated six yellow cards during the contest.

The tension carried over after the final whistle when Paredes confronted Garcia, appearing to place a hand on the Spain defender's throat, sending the Barcelona centre-back to the ground.

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The incident quickly escalated into a scuffle involving players, substitutes and members of both coaching staffs before officials and teammates intervened to restore order, according to ESPN.

Paredes, who had entered the match as a substitute, had earlier been booked for a strong challenge.

Despite the altercation, the post-match scenes later turned more cordial, with several Spain players embracing Lionel Messi, while head coaches Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente shared a lengthy hug at midfield following the conclusion of the final.

Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams.

Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation.

Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final.

The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002. (ANI)

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