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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Assam Govt extends restaurant hours till 3:30 AM for SFs, Final

FIFA World Cup 2026: Assam Govt extends restaurant hours till 3:30 AM for SFs, Final

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): As FIFA World Cup fever sweeps across the globe, the Assam government has taken steps to ensure football fans can enjoy the semi-finals and final without any inconvenience.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced an extension of restaurant operating hours in Guwahati and other districts of the state to facilitate football lovers to watch and enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience.

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The Assam Chief Minister has authorised the Kamrup (Metro) District Administration in Guwahati to extend restaurant operating hours till 3:30 AM on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 to facilitate fans watching the matches.

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He also authorised the District Administrations in other districts of the state to permit similar extensions.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote on X, "Football unites people, and we want our sports lovers to enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final without inconvenience. I have authorised the District Administration in Guwahati to extend restaurant operating hours till 3:30 AM on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July, to facilitate fans watching the matches. I have authorised the District Administrations in other districts to permit similar extensions, wherever there is a request from the Restaurant Owners' Associations and local public demand. Enjoy the beautiful game responsibly."

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Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also said that food service timings for hotels and restaurants in the city have been extended from 1.00 am to 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19 to enable fans to watch late-night FIFA World Cup matches.

The decision was taken following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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