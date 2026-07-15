Atlanta [US], July 15 (ANI): Police in Atlanta were on heightened alert on Wednesday ahead of the FIFA World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England, a fixture regarded as a potentially high-risk event due to the long-standing sporting and political rivalry between the two nations.

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The Atlanta Police Department said enhanced security measures would be in place at the downtown stadium, with the arrangements forming part of ongoing security assessments to ensure the safety of players, officials and supporters, as per Reuters.

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The venue, which regularly hosts NFL and Major League Soccer matches, is expected to witness a capacity crowd for the high-profile encounter.

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Earlier in the tournament, celebrations in Mexico turned tragic when a crowd crush claimed several lives. However, the World Cup has otherwise been largely free of the widespread fan violence and disorder that marred several matches during the 1980s and 1990s.

Authorities are taking no chances. For the first time at this tournament, rival fans will be channelled through separate entrances at the stadium.

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The rivalry between Argentina and England dates back decades, shaped by both historic footballing controversies and broader geopolitical tensions. It intensified following the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas War, when the two nations fought over the disputed islands of the South Atlantic, including the Falkland Islands/Malvinas and South Georgia.

The long-awaited first meeting will finally take place for a spot in the World Cup final on the line, adding a fresh chapter to one of international football's fiercest rivalries.

The winner of the encounter will meet Spain in the final, after La Roja sealed their berth with a 2-0 triumph over France. (ANI)

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