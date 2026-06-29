FIFA World Cup 2026: Australian PM Albanese says 28 million will be "barracking" for Socceroos in knockout clash vs Egypt

Canberra [Australia], June 29 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that 28 million Australians will be "barracking" for the Socceroos when they take on Egypt in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Friday (July 3) in Dallas.

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PM Albanese said the Australian football team represents "strength, diversity and unity of modern Australia," highlighting that the squad reflects the multicultural fabric of the nation and includes players from diverse backgrounds who proudly represent the country on the global stage.

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"The Socceroos represent so much about what we love about our country. The strength, diversity and unity of modern Australia. This is a team that can trace their heritage to every corner of the world. And they love playing together for the best country on earth. When the Socceroos take on Egypt in Dallas at 4:00 AM, set your clocks now. There will of course be tens of thousands of Australians in the stands barracking for them. But there will be 28 million Australians barracking for them here at home and cheering them on," the Australian PM said in a video post on X.

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https://x.com/AlboMP/status/2071478012688691428

Australia began their World Cup 2026 campaign off with a 2-0 victory against Turkey before facing a 0-2 loss against co-hosts USA. However, they played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Paraguay in their final Group D fixture to secure second place in Group D and progress to the knockout stage. Notably, it marks Australia's third appearance in the World Cup knockout stage and their second successive qualification for the Round of 32.

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They will face Egypt on Friday at the Dallas Stadium. Ahead of their clash, the country's Prime Minister praised the Socceroos, saying they reflect the strength, diversity, and unity of modern Australia, with players from diverse backgrounds who proudly represent the country. He urged Australians to support the team during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match against Egypt in Dallas, saying millions will be cheering for them both at home and in the stadium.

In the match against Paraguay, Australia entered the contest needing only a draw to progress, but looked the more enterprising side throughout the match. The Socceroos dominated possession and fashioned the better opportunities, while Paraguay largely adopted a defensive approach in a physical and closely contested encounter.

Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill and Cristian Volpato combined effectively down the right flank during the opening stages to trouble the Paraguayan defence. O'Neill came closest to opening the scoring early on with a powerful strike that forced goalkeeper Orlando Gill into a fine save, while Nestory Irankunda remained a constant attacking threat despite limited clear-cut chances.

Paraguay improved briefly after the interval, following tactical adjustments, but struggled to create meaningful openings as Australia's disciplined defence kept them at bay. Bos nearly snatched a late winner after cutting inside from the right, only to see his effort drift narrowly wide of the far post.

Despite sustained Australian pressure, neither side managed to find the breakthrough, with the match ending goalless. O'Neill's influential display earned him the Player of the Match award. (ANI)

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