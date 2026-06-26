FIFA World Cup 2026: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praises Socceroos after Round of 32 entry

California [US], June 26 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lauded the national football team after the Socceroos secured qualification for the Round of 32 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 following a goalless draw against Paraguay on Thursday (local time).

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, Albanese praised the team's performance and said the nation was proud of their achievement.

Advertisement

"Onto the knockouts of a FIFA World Cup. What an effort by our @Socceroos. You've made the nation proud," Albanese wrote.

Advertisement

https://x.com/AlboMP/status/2070359918532857987?s=20

Coming to the contest, Paraguay adopted a defensive approach for much of the game, while Australia dominated possession and created the better chances in a physical and intense contest.

Advertisement

The Socceroos looked the more threatening side early on, with Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill and Cristian Volpato combining effectively down the right flank to trouble the Paraguayan defence.

Australia midfielder Aiden O'Neill tested goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the opening minutes with a powerful effort that was tipped over the bar, while Nestory Irankunda also remained active in attack, though clear-cut chances were limited.

Paraguay showed brief improvement after the break following tactical changes, but they were largely restricted as Australia continued to push for a breakthrough.

Late in the match, Bos came close to scoring after cutting inside from the right wing, but his effort narrowly missed the far post.

Despite sustained pressure, neither side was able to find the net, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

With the result, Australia finished second in Group D and will face the runners-up of Group G in Dallas on July 3 in the Round of 32.

Paraguay will now await confirmation on whether their tournament campaign will continue as one of the best third-placed teams. Aiden O'Neill was named Player of the Match for his energetic performance for Australia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)