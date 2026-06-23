Texas [US], June 23 (ANI): Austria coach Ralf Rangnick hailed Lionel Messi, calling him "one of the best", after the Argentine legend's record-breaking brace guided defending champions to a 2-0 win over a Austria in their Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday, June 22 (local time), sealing Argentina's place in the knockout stage, as per Reuters.

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With his brace, Messi not only secured victory for his side but also rewrote the record books by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in men's FIFA World Cup history ahead of his 39th birthday on June 24, surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose.

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He opened the scoring in the 38th minute to move past Klose's tally of 16 goals and later added another in stoppage time to take his overall World Cup tally to 18 goals, two ahead of the German legend.

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After the match, Rangnick said that even at this age, Messi continues to make a major impact by scoring goals at the highest level early in the World Cup. He added that Messi proved once again he is at a different level and is among the best.

"If someone is 39 years old and can score two goals and five overall at the beginning of the World Cup, that makes a difference. We knew he was on a level of his own and Lionel Messi showed he's one of the best, or even the best," he said as quoted by Reuters.

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Rangnick said the first goal should have been reviewed by the officials, claiming there was a foul on Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager. He called the decision frustrating but added that he was overall satisfied with his team's performance and their approach to the game.

"For the first goal, I would've asked the fourth official to do what he did before the penalty kick, he should have looked and he would've seen what everyone saw, a foul on (Xaver) Schlager. It was annoying. However, I'm overall satisfied with my team and I agree with how they played today," he said.

Notably, Messi endured a frustrating start after missing a penalty in the sixth minute, sending his effort wide following a VAR-awarded spot kick. Austria responded with an energetic pressing display and troubled the defending champions for much of the first half. However, Messi broke the deadlock in the 38th minute and then scored again in the stoppage time to hand Argentina a 2-0 win.

Rangnick said every World Cup match has shifting momentum, and after Argentina missed a penalty, Austria gained control and stayed in the game. He added that he wanted his players to be braver and shoot more in the second half.

"During every match at a World Cup there are phases where one team has the momentum on their side. It was in our favour, they missed the penalty kick and after that we were in the game. I would've asked my players to be braver, to shoot during the second half. We were in control of the ball, most people didn't expect us to be that much in control. I think in the second half we put in a top performance," he added. (ANI)

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