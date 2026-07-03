FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria head coach Rangnick praises Spain after 3-0 defeat in Round of 32

Los Angeles [US], July 3 (ANI): Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick believes Spain has chances to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, describing the reigning European champions as the strongest team his side has faced in the tournament so far.

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Speaking after Austria's defeat to Spain in the Round of 32 on Thursday (local time), Rangnick praised Luis de la Fuente's side for producing their best performance of the competition, according to French news outlet L'Equipe.

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"Spain undoubtedly delivered their best performance of the tournament today (Thursday), by far. And, I might be taking a risk in saying this, but I wouldn't be surprised if we had faced not only the reigning European champions, but also the future world champions. If they continue to play at this level, it will be extremely difficult to beat the Spanish," Rangnick said during a press conference as quoted by L'Equipe.

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Despite the defeat, the Austria coach felt his team remained competitive until Spain's second goal and credited his players for showing resilience despite several setbacks.

"Until their second goal, we were still in the game. With a bit of luck, we could even have hoped to equalise. I think the team once again demonstrated its solidarity, despite the numerous obstacles it had to overcome, including the withdrawal of Christoph Baumgartner, the injury to Phillipp Mwene, and Stefan Posch's broken jaw," he added.

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Spain produced a dominant display to defeat Austria 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ending a 16-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory in regular or extra time since winning the title in 2010.

Mikel Oyarzabal starred with a brace, while Pedro Porro scored his maiden international goal as Luis de la Fuente's side booked a place in the Round of 16.

Marc Cucurella registered two assists, and Spain extended their impressive defensive record with a fourth consecutive clean sheet, remaining yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Austria struggled to cope with Spain's relentless attacking pressure despite goalkeeper Alexander Schlager making several crucial saves.

Spain controlled possession throughout, while teenage duo Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi became the first Under-20 pair to start a World Cup knockout match for one nation since Brazil's Pele and Jose Altafini in 1958.

The victory sends the reigning European champions into a Round of 16 clash with Portugal, while Austria's campaign ended after reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1954. (ANI)

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