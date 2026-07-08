DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun apologises to US fans after tournament exit, vows 'we will be back'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun apologises to US fans after tournament exit, vows 'we will be back'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:43 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], July 8 (ANI): Folarin Balogun apologised to United States supporters following the team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the disappointment of their Round of 16 defeat would fuel the squad as they look to build on a tournament that showcased the country's growing football potential.

Advertisement

A day after the USA's 4-1 loss to Belgium ended the hosts' dream run, Balogun shared an emotional message on X reflecting on his first World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

"My debut World Cup... it hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans. It was not good enough when it mattered most, and we let you down," Balogun wrote.

Advertisement

"Soccer in America will only become bigger. The belief, the talent, and the passion is continually growing, and I know the best days are in front of us. The future belongs to those who never stop believing. This moment will fuel us. We will be back. Why not us? For the nation. For the flag," he added.

Balogun's tournament ended amid controversy after FIFA suspended the one-match ban he had received following his red card in the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, allowing him to feature against Belgium.

Advertisement

The decision prompted a challenge from Belgium, but FIFA dismissed the protest and upheld Balogun's eligibility for the Round of 16 encounter.

Addressing the controversy before the match, Balogun insisted he had played no role in the process that overturned his suspension.

"Of course, it's controversial when the decision is overturned. We accepted the decision when I saw the red card, and we accepted the decision when we were told I could play," Balogun had said, as quoted by ESPN.

"I was not involved in the process. It had nothing to do with me personally," he added.

Belgium, however, proved too strong for the co-hosts, securing a commanding 4-1 victory in Seattle to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brace to earn the Player of the Match award, while Hans Vanaken scored his first FIFA World Cup goal. Substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time fourth, extending his scoring streak to three consecutive World Cup matches.

The United States briefly drew level through a deflected free-kick from Malik Tillman, but a costly error by goalkeeper Matt Freese allowed Belgium to regain control before Lukaku sealed the result.

The defeat ended the United States' campaign, making them the last of the tournament's three co-hosts to be eliminated after Canada and Mexico. Belgium will now face Spain in the quarter-finals on July 10. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts