FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun shines as USA seal R16 spot with 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina

Santa Clara [US], July 2 (ANI): A sensational performance from Flo Balogun and an 82nd-minute strike from Malik Tillman helped the USA secure their round of 16 spot with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their FIFA World Cup round of 16 match on Thursday.

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Flo Balogun continued his fine run in the tournament, dominating the proceedings with multiple touches inside the opposition's box and getting his third WC goal in his debut edition before he was sent off following a nasty tackle. With this win, they have booked a pre-quarters clash against Belgium.

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Starting off, Bosnia forced a corner but could not make the most of the opportunity. USA created some early chances courtesy of Christian Pulisic and Flo Balogun.

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Bosnia's attempt in the 8th minute was punched away. In the 31st minute, a goal from Balogun was turned away for offside.

In the 45th minute, the crowd came alive for Balogun, who finally got the fruits of his hard work after being an absolute livewire on the pitch, receiving the ball from Sergino Dest, which took a nick off Muharemovic, but he wasted no time in driving it past goalie Nikola Vasilj. With this, he registered the third goal of his tournament debut, becoming the second USA player to score three goals in a WC.

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Moments later, another hit from Balogun hit the bar, with the scoreline 1-0 in the US's favour. With over 62 per cent ball possession, five shots and 19 touches in the opposition box, the USA were dominating with their fast gameplay and ability to consistently make inroads into Bosnia's defence. 14 of these touches were recorded by Balogun himself.

After the break, Bosnia made three subs, with Dzeko down while attempting to press, clutching his quad.

Bosnia got some possession in the starting minutes of the second half, but a Katic attempt from 40 yards turned out to be a waste. In the 61st minute, Balogun and Muharemovic had a nasty tangle, causing the Bosnian to go down with a whack to his ankle. The American hero was shown a red card for his nasty challenge and sent off, while Muharemovic was back on his feet.

In the 82nd minute, Malik Tillman added another goal to the USA's tally, and the scoreline was undisturbed till the final whistle. (ANI)

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