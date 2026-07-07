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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun starts for US; de Bruyne, Lukaku on bench for Belgium

FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun starts for US; de Bruyne, Lukaku on bench for Belgium

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ANI
Updated At : 05:23 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Seattle [US], July 7 (ANI): US striker Flo Balogun has been included in the starting line-up for the clash against Belgium after his red card given against Bosnia and Herzegovina was suspended, while Belgium starts with their star players Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku on the bench.

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US takes on Belgium in their round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash at Seattle on Monday, with Balogun's controversial inclusion in the line-up and the reversal of his red card by FIFA being a major talking point.

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On the other hand, Belgium, the third-place finishers in 2018, will continue their fight for their maiden World Cup title.

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Balogun, as per Reuters, leads the US attack line-up with Christian Pulisic. With three goals, Balogun has been the top scorer for the USA in this World Cup.

U.S.: Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun.

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Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Dodi Lukebakio. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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