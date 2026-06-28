FIFA World Cup 2026: "Be a student of the game," says South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams on his penalty-saving success

Los Angeles [US], June 28 (ANI): Ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Canada on Sunday (local time), South Africa captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams credited being a "student of the game" for his penalty-saving skillset, something he has built a reputation for, as per Reuters.

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The 34-year-old has earned a reputation as a penalty-saving specialist, producing crucial stops for both club and country over the years. Williams famously saved four penalties in a single shootout against Cape Verde in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, a performance that helped South Africa reach the semi-finals. He later made two more saves in the third-place playoff shootout against Congo DR to secure the bronze medal, earning the tournament's Best Goalkeeper award and a Ballon d'Or nomination, as per Reuters.

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Ronwen Williams said his success in saving penalties comes from being a "student of the game," crediting detailed research on penalty takers and the support of team analysts for his preparation.

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"You need to be a student of the game, that's what I've learnt over the years," said Williams as quoted by Reuters.

Williams said his analysts provide him with extensive video footage of opposition penalty takers, though gathering clips can be challenging as many players compete in leagues around the world.

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"They send me so many clips, my phone is full. It's not easy to get footage of some of the players because they play all over the world," he said.

Williams said he uses mind games before penalties "to mess with their minds", including moving along the goal line, and waving his arms to unsettle opponents. He added that since players know goalkeepers study their tendencies, he tries to make the goal seem smaller and force them into indecision.

"You just try to mess with their mind a bit and make them indecisive. Players know that we are studying them as well. The goal is so big that players are supposed to score, so we have to do everything we can to make it seem smaller," he added.

If South Africa's opening FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Canada on Sunday goes to a penalty shootout, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams could prove to be the decisive figure. (ANI)

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