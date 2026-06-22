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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Beiranvand 'seals the Strait of Hormuz' as Iran frustrate Belgium in goalless draw

FIFA World Cup 2026: Beiranvand 'seals the Strait of Hormuz' as Iran frustrate Belgium in goalless draw

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ANI
Updated At : 08:08 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Inglewood [US], June 22 (ANI): Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand delivered a masterclass between the posts as Iran held Belgium to a hard-fought 0-0 draw in their Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, earning widespread praise and inspiring a patriotic social media tribute from Iran's state news agency.

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Following the result, IRNA News Agency shared a picture of Beiranvand protecting the Strait of Hormuz and wrote on X, "Ali Beiranvand, goalkeeper of Iran's national team, had promised Iranian fans in an interview before the World Cup matches that he would keep the national team's goal as sealed as the Strait of Hormuz."

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The 33-year-old goalkeeper lived up to that promise with an outstanding performance at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday (Local Time). Beiranvand made seven saves in total, including four diving stops and three high claims, while also preventing an estimated 1.70 goals. His heroics ensured Iran secured a valuable point and earned him the 'Superior Player of the Match' award.

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Belgium began the contest on the front foot and dominated possession during the opening stages. Maxim De Cuyper tested Beiranvand with a powerful long-range effort, but the Iranian shot-stopper was equal to the challenge.

Iran remained threatening on the counterattack and thought they had taken the lead in the 24th minute when Mehdi Taremi converted a cleverly worked free-kick routine. However, a VAR review ruled the goal out for a marginal offside.

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The Belgian attack continued to probe throughout the first half, creating several opportunities, but Beiranvand repeatedly came to Iran's rescue with a string of crucial interventions.

The game shifted dramatically in the 66th minute when Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy received a straight red card for bringing down Taremi after a defensive mistake left the Iranian striker through on goal. The dismissal, the eighth red card of the tournament, forced Belgium to adopt a more cautious approach for the remainder of the match.

With the numerical advantage, Iran pushed forward in search of a winner, introducing fresh attacking options and applying sustained pressure on the Belgian backline. Despite a series of late attacks, they could not find the breakthrough.

The draw leaves Group G finely balanced, with Iran sitting top and Belgium second on two points. New Zealand and Egypt are both on one point, keeping qualification prospects open for all four teams heading into the final round of group-stage fixtures. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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