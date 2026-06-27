Vancouver [Canada], June 27 (ANI): Following his side's dominant 5-1 win over New Zealand that earned them a round of 32 spot, Belgium coach Rudi Garcia hailed his "oldies" for helping their side win a very important match, while also acknowledging that the team is just "growing into the tournament and are not fully into it".

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After two frustrating draws against Iran and Egypt, Belgium were back to their dominant best, with stalwarts like Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers finding their names on the scoresheet that has sent their side on the top of their group above Egypt (having equal number of five points) on basis of goal difference.

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Leandro Trossard, the reigning Premier League winner with Arsenal netted a brace, while de Bruyne, Lukaku and Alexis also scored a goal each to ensure a round of 32 spot for their side.

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After the match, Garcia said to reporters as quoted by Reuters, "This is what the oldies did tonight, quote unquote. Now, we have not won anything yet but we moved on to the next phase, but thank goodness we had a difference of four goals and that gave us the opportunity to be first of the group."

"We cannot say that we are fully into it but we are growing into it. We are gaining momentum. We will see against whom we will be playing in the round of 32, but we will relish this first victory," he added.

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Garcia made five changes into the side that played out a goalless draw with Iran, with Lukaku on the bench and newly-returned Jeremy Doku in the starting line-up days after birth of his first son, for which he left his national side camp for a while.

On if the external noise about his team's veterans operated as a source of motivation, Garcia said that he did not read into any of that.

"No, I did not read it, but this is what I have heard from France, from Belgium and this is not a source of motivation honestly."

"I trust my players and that is why my team is the way it is right now. I fully trust my leaders and there's only one thing that we can do. It is actually happening on the pitch and so the answer happened on the pitch and I have nothing else to say," he signed off. (ANI)

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