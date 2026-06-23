Brussels [Belgium], June 23 (ANI): Manchester City and Belgium star Jeremy Doku became a father for the first time, welcoming a baby boy with his wife, Shireen. Doku had left the national side's FIFA World Cup camp in the USA to travel to London for the birth of his son.

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The 24-year-old has welcomed a son named Praise, confirmed the Belgian Football Association (BFA) on Monday. The Manchester City winger was given permission to leave the national camp just before their group stage encounter with Iran to be present with his wife for a very special moment in both of their lives.

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The Belgian Football Association (RBFA) released a statement confirming the news, saying, as quoted by Goal.com: "Jeremy received the message yesterday, before the match, that the birth was imminent. In consultation with the Red Devils' medical staff, it was decided to temporarily give him the opportunity to join his wife in London."

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Doku's availability was already in question against Iran, as he had suffered a respiratory infection, which kept him away from training in LA. However, the team doctor, Brahim Hacene, said that the player was healthy enough for a cross-Atlantic flight to support his partner during labour.

"Since he had already been receiving the adjusted medication for several days, he was able to fly without medical risk to be with his family during this special moment," Hacene confirmed.

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"Everything went very well, and mother, father, and son are doing excellent. Jeremy will rejoin the group in Seattle tomorrow (Tuesday) evening," he added.

Belgium's campaign has been a frustrating one for the fans so far, with draws against Egypt and Iran, and the news of Doku leaving the camp met criticism from some quarters. Notably, a TV presenter faced severe social media backlash after suggesting that fathers were "useless" during childbirth and that WC should have taken priority. The broadcaster had to issue a public apology and suspend the presenter.

Doku is expected to join the Rudi Garcia's squad in Seattle on later on Tuesday ahead of a must-win game against New Zealand on Friday. (ANI)

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