Seattle [US], July 8 (ANI): Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana suffered an injury during his side's FIFA World Cup round of 16 win over co-hosts the United States, which has put his participation for the remainder of the tournament under doubt.

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Belgium secured a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 4-1 victory over the United States at Seattle Stadium on Monday, powered by a brace from Charles De Ketelaere and a late goal from Romelu Lukaku. But it did not come without something negative as the team confirmed Onana's injury on Tuesday.

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"Unfortunately, the medical examinations have confirmed that Amadou has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament," Belgium team doctor Brahim Hacene said in a statement as quoted by Reuters. "This is devastating news, both for him personally and for the team," he added.

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The statement added that after consultation with his Premier League club Aston Villa, Onana will stay with the Belgium squad at least until their quarterfinal game against Spain, scheduled for Friday.

Onana was taken off the pitch in the 21st minute during the match against the US after an awkward landing, but he was seen celebrating with his teammates while using crutches after the match.

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Belgium started off their group stage on a tough note, with a 1-1 draw against Egypt and a goalless draw against Iran, before going all out to thrash New Zealand 5-1 in their final league stage match and punching a ticket to the round of 32. In the round of 32, they registered a comeback win over Senegal by 3-2 in a FIFA World Cup classic. (ANI)

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