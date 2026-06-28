FIFA World Cup 2026: Bellingham becomes youngest England player to score a goal and assist in a World Cup match

Los Angeles [US], June 28 (ANI): Jude Bellingham underlined his growing influence for England with a goal and an assist as the Three Lions sealed top spot in Group L with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Panama in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Saturday (Local Time).

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The 22-year-old midfielder continued his fine run in national colours, having now scored in two of his last three appearances for England, as many goals as he had managed across his previous 18 international caps.

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His all-round display also saw him create Harry Kane's goal, making him the youngest England player since records began in 1966 to both score and assist in a FIFA World Cup match, according to Opta Analyst.

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Bellingham was at the heart of England's attacking play throughout, although Panama frustrated Thomas Tuchel's side during a tightly contested first half that ended goalless.

England finally found the breakthrough in the 62nd minute when Bellingham reacted quickest inside the penalty area following a corner, producing a clever near-post finish to hand his side a deserved lead.

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Just six minutes later, the midfielder turned provider. His pinpoint delivery into the box was met by captain Harry Kane, who powered home a header to double England's advantage and effectively put the contest beyond Panama.

Kane's strike was significant beyond the result, taking him to 11 FIFA World Cup goals and making him England's all-time leading scorer in the tournament, surpassing Gary Lineker's previous record of 10. The goal also lifted Kane to 18 goals in major international tournaments for England after he had earlier drawn level with Lineker by scoring twice in the 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Panama thought they had pulled one back in stoppage time, but their effort was ruled out for offside, ensuring they finished the tournament without a goal or a point.

England opened their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 win over Croatia before being held to a goalless draw by Ghana. The victory over Panama ensured Tuchel's men finished top of Group L with seven points, while Croatia advanced in second place. Ghana, who had already secured qualification earlier, ended third, with Panama exiting the competition at the bottom of the standings. (ANI)

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