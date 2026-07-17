FIFA World Cup 2026: Bellingham clears air on animated on-field exchange with Messi, says "It was nothing bad"

Atlanta [US], July 17 (ANI): England midfielder Jude Bellingham downplayed what appeared to be a heated exchange with Lionel Messi during his side's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time), insisting that "it was nothing bad," according to FOX Sports.

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Argentina secured a thrilling comeback win over England in Atlanta, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

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Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina's victory. Although he did not get on the scoresheet, the captain provided assists for both of the defending champions' goals, proving instrumental in their comeback triumph.

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What also grabbed much attention was a first-half exchange between Bellingham and Messi, as the two players appeared to engage in an animated discussion, gesturing with their arms and showing expressive reactions before walking away.

However, after the match, Bellingham clarified that his exchange with Messi was about a foul and insisted there was nothing serious behind it.

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Bellingham, as quoted by FOX Sports, said, "We were discussing a foul actually. It was nothing bad. I'm sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal [out of it]. But it was nothing big really. I thought there was a foul earlier and he said: 'What about the one on me?' I said: 'You're strong enough to take it.' You know what I mean?"

Bellingham described facing Messi as a privilege, acknowledging him as one of the greatest players while expressing disappointment at being on the losing side.

"It was a privilege to play against him, it was nothing like that against him. I'm obviously on the losing side which hurts a lot. But a privilege to line up against one of the best," Bellingham said.

The result sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday, July 19 (local time), while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

In the match, Argentina produced a stunning late comeback. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England's late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France in the third-place match, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title. (ANI)

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