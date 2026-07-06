Mexico City [Mexico], July 6 (ANI): Jude Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium, guiding England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday (local time) and securing a quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11, according to ESPN.

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Maradona achieved the feat against Belgium in the 1986 semi-finals.

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With the victory, England became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to defeat Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, where the hosts had previously gone unbeaten in 10 World Cup matches, according to ESPN.

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Prior to the England match, Mexico had lost only two competitive matches there since first playing at the iconic venue in 1966. Before facing England, El Tri had won 70 and drawn 17 of their 89 matches at the stadium, highlighting the formidable home advantage they had enjoyed over the decades.

Along with Bellingham's brace, England captain Harry Kane also converted a penalty to put his name on the scoresheet. With the goal, Kane has equalled Gary Lineker's record of six goals to become the joint-highest English scorer in World Cup knockout stage history.

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England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage.

Coming to the match, Mexico conceded three goals in the match at the Azteca for the first time since August 1999, when they lost 4-3 to Brazil. In fact, they conceded more goals in the England game (3) than they had in their previous 10 World Cup matches at the stadium combined (2).

England came out on top despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Mexico mounted a spirited comeback in pursuit of their first World Cup quarter-final appearance in four decades, but England held on to secure victory.

Mexico controlled possession during the opening exchanges before England struck twice in quick succession through Bellingham. The midfielder first headed home from Bukayo Saka's cross before doubling the lead moments later after Harry Kane capitalised on a Mexican turnover and set him up for a composed finish.

The hosts responded before the interval when Julian Quinones fired past Jordan Pickford from close range, and the England goalkeeper then produced an outstanding save to deny Raul Jimenez an equaliser before halftime.

The intensity continued after the restart. Nico O'Reilly hit the post for England before Quansah received a straight red card following a challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, England restored their two-goal cushion when Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the penalty area by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel, allowing Kane to convert from the spot for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Mexico were awarded a penalty of their own after a VAR review adjudged Kane to have fouled Brian Gutierrez. Jimenez converted from 12 yards to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish.

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser that would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)

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