Miami (Florida) [US], July 7 (ANI): England are preparing for a World Cup quarter-final showdown against Norway in Miami, but manager Thomas Tuchel faces a growing disciplinary concern ahead of the crucial tie.

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Despite the confidence gained from their victory over Mexico, several key players, including Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, are walking a disciplinary tightrope, with another booking potentially ruling them out of a semi-final clash, as per Goal.com.

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Bellingham and Rice are among the England players who will need to tread carefully when they take on Norway on Saturday. The Three Lions booked their place in the quarter-finals after a thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca, but the physical nature of the contest has left several key members of the squad at risk of suspension heading into the next stage.

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Due to the expansion of the 2026 World Cup to 48 teams, FIFA has implemented specific windows where yellow cards are wiped to prevent players from missing the final. Cautions were cleared after the group stage and will be cleared again after the quarter-finals, but any player who picked up a booking in the round of 32 or last 16 remains at risk of missing a potential semi-final clash.

Rice remains available for England's quarter-final clash against Norway despite receiving his second yellow card of the tournament in the opening minute of the Mexico match.

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His earlier booking, picked up during the goalless draw against Ghana, was wiped after the group stage, allowing him to avoid suspension. However, another caution on Saturday would trigger an automatic one-match ban, potentially ruling him out of the following round.

Bellingham faces a similar disciplinary dilemma ahead of England's quarter-final clash with Norway. The Real Madrid CF midfielder was booked during the 2-1 victory over DR Congo in the round of 32, meaning another yellow card in Miami would rule him out of a potential semi-final if England advance.

Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly are also one booking away from suspension, adding to Thomas Tuchel's selection concerns as England's World Cup campaign enters its decisive stages.

England's disciplinary concerns are further compounded by the confirmed absence of Jarell Quansah, who was sent off during the dramatic victory over Mexico and will serve a suspension in the quarter-final against Norway.

The Three Lions will also be without the experienced Jordan Henderson, who is technically carrying a yellow card after being booked while protesting from the touchline during the Mexico clash.

However, the Brentford F.C. midfielder was already a major doubt for the Norway tie after suffering a serious wrist injury in a freak accident during the post-match celebrations.

Henderson has not travelled to England's base in Kansas City and remains in Mexico City under the care of medical staff, leaving Thomas Tuchel with fewer midfield options for the crucial knockout fixture. (ANI)

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